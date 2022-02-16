Barclays Increases Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $120.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

