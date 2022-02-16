Barclays Increases Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $120.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
Shares of BG stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.