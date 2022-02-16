Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.