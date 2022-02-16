Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
APO stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Provides asset management services
