PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
