PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

