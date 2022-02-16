Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,229.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,229 ($16.63) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.71), with a volume of 47981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($17.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.71) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.19) to GBX 1,540 ($20.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.03) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.80).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

