Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

