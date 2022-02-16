Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $517.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 517 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 517 ($7.00), with a volume of 6815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.17).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 580.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 642.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

