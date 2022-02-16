KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

LECO stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 387.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

