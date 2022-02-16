FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Voestalpine in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.00 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.32.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

