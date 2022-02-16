CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.