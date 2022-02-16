Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Interroll from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Interroll alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,308.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.