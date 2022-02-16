J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.74

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.69. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,024 shares trading hands.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

