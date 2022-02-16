FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$33.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

