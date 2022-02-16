Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 22,712 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

