Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

