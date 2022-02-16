ViewRay, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.23 on Monday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,467 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

