Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

