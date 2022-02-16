Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently:

2/15/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

2/13/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00.

2/5/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/5/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NYSE NNN opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

