StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.95 on Monday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.