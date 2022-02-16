StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ABEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.95 on Monday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
