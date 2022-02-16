StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $3.25 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
