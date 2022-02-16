Financial Comparison: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SurgePays and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Fluent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Fluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.70 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Fluent $310.72 million 0.36 $2.21 million ($0.17) -8.41

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Fluent beats SurgePays on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

