Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Copart has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Copart and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 2 1 0 2.33 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copart currently has a consensus target price of $162.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Copart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Copart is more favorable than Renren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copart and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $2.69 billion 11.17 $936.49 million $4.14 30.62 Renren $18.11 million 28.63 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 34.25% 28.37% 21.67% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Copart beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

