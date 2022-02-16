Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

