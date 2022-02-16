$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

