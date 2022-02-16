TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.80 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

