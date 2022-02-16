StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

