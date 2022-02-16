StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of SAMG opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
