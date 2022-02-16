SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

