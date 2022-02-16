LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $117.27 on Monday. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.