LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.
NASDAQ TREE opened at $117.27 on Monday. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.52.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
