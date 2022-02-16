Desjardins Comments on Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

TSE SAP opened at C$30.17 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The stock has a market cap of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.41.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

