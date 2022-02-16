Piper Sandler Comments on Envista Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NVST opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Envista has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

