LTC Properties (LTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LTC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

