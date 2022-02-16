FY2022 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

