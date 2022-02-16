Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.