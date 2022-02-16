Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp, a business development company, invests in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $3-$20 million. The fund provides financing in the form of debt, mezzanine warrants and equity for LBO’s, recapitalization, add-on acquisition and growth financing capital requirements with an investment size range of $1-$5 million per transaction.

