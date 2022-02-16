Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $477.79

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.79 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 428.30 ($5.80). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 437.90 ($5.93), with a volume of 7,708,807 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.81) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 676.73 ($9.16).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 477.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.