Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

