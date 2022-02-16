Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

RLLWF stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

