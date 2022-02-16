Credit Suisse Group Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

