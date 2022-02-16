StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
NYSE SRT opened at $4.93 on Monday. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About StarTek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
