StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.93 on Monday. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

