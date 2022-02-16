Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

