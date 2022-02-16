Reviewing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Taboola.com alerts:

31.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taboola.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 31.44% -0.13% -0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.71 $269.73 million $11.72 11.50

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.65%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $188.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Taboola.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.