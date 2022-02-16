California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Head-To-Head Survey

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California BanCorp and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Risk and Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 19.39% 11.48% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.69 $13.37 million $1.61 13.26 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $54.87 million 2.66 $10.64 million $2.44 13.65

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats California BanCorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

