Oppenheimer Weighs in on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.