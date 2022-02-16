STERIS plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

STERIS stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

