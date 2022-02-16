Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

