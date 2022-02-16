National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.46.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$31.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.07. The company has a market cap of C$43.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$32.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 133.51%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

