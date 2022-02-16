Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

MLVF stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,660.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

