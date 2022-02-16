Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $2.55 on Monday. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $10,384,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

