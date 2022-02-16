Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $2.55 on Monday. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
About Valens
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
