Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.80 on Monday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 58,091 shares of company stock worth $321,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

