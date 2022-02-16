RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 975,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

