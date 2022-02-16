Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

