Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
